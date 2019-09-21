Lovejoy Boteler, the Mississippi author of a book that documents his harrowing kinapping by a convicted murderer 51 years ago, will make two upcoming appearances in Pike County.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Boteler will hold a discussion on his book “Crooked Snake: The Life and Crimes of Albert Lepard,” at the Brentwood House in McComb in an event sponsored by the Pike County Arts Council.
He’ll speak to the McComb Rotary Club at noon Wednesday.
“Crooked Snake” recalls the 1968 kidnapping of Boteler by Lepard, a convicted killer who had escaped six times from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, and convicted robber John Parker.
Lepard and Parker abducted Boteler from his family’s farm in Grenada. Boteler was just 18 at the time.
In the book, published by the University Press of Mississippi and released in March, Boteler’s seeks to learn more about Lepard and his criminal history.
Boteler criss-crossed Mississippi conducting more than 70 interviews with people who had encountered Lepard, from partners in crime to hometown neighbors and the family of his victims.
Lepard was convicted of killing 74-year-old Mary Young in 1959 and escapoed from Parchman six times over the span of 14 years.
Boteler also has a Southwest Mississippi connection. He was a former music teacher in Amite County.
