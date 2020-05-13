Mississippi’s rate of coronavirus testing is expected to exceed White House guidelines on reopening the economy, although Gov. Tate Reeves placed additional restrictions Tuesday on seven counties amid escalating infection rates and warned the same could happen statewide.
White House guidelines stipulate that states test 2% of their population for coronavirus in May. Mississippi is on pace to test nearly 4%, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said. That would put Mississippi at between 5-6% of the population tested by the end of May.
“Mississippi continues to be a leader with respect to testing,” Reeves said. “We identified that back in March as being a key component.”
Mississippi had completed more than 26,000 tests in the first 12 days of May, or about 27% of the state’s more than 96,000 completed tests.
But testing isn’t the only strategy state health officials are taking to slow the community spread of coronavirus. Reeves on Tuesday announced a new executive order to impose tighter restrictions on people and businesses in Attala, Leake, Scott, Jasper, Neshoba, Newton and Lauderdale counties, where officials have identified heightened rates of infections in recent days.
“We know that they’re (new cases) occurring in certain high-incidence counties,” Dobbs said.
Restrictions include measures taken statewide during the expired shelter in place order, such as requiring employees and customers at retail establishments to wear masks, enforce social distancing and provide hand sanitizer, as well as limit the number of people allowed to gather in public.
Asked if employees at poultry plants accounted for the spike in cases in those seven counties, Dobbs said that wasn’t the case.
“The individuals working in poultry processing never quit working, they were out there making sure we had adequate food supply,” Dobbs said, noting workers were not able to quarantine. “If you look at the counties we’re talking about, even though there is a significant number of patients who work in the poultry industry, the majority of patients work outside of the industry.”
Reeves said the spread in those counties is more likely to be caused by a higher number of people living in communal living situations and not their relationship to poultry production.
“The vast majority of the spread is actually occurring in communal living quarters,” Reeves said. “In addition to that, many of these facilities do run vans from these living places back and forth to the plant and many of these vans have large number of employees inside them.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health will provide PPE and other goods and services to people in those counties.
“We’re going to be supplying community masks to these locations as well so we can serve people without access or finances to purchase them,” Dobbs said.
Reeves said the order is meant to reduce the number of infections in those areas and that people statewide should take notice of the lockdown.
“I really believe and I hope that these rules will have an impact,” Reeves said. “You need to be even more aware, you need to stay even more sharp. We know that individual action and individual buy-in is more effective than any government order.”
He said other counties could have similar restrictions imposed.
“The next phase is to take a surgical approach rather than a sledgehammer to this disease,” Reeves said. “That does not mean that there is no risk to those of you who live in the other 75 counties — I am still urging you to stay smart, to stay safe, to recognize that the virus is in your community.”
Statewide, health officials reported 234 new infections and 22 deaths statewide for a total of 9,908 cases and 457 deaths since March 11.
Hinds County, with 681 confirmed infections, has recorded a higher disease burden than the U.S. states of Wyoming, Hawaii and Montana as of Tuesday afternoon.
Pike County reported only three new cases and no deaths Tuesday morning. By Friday morning, 163 of those patients had been tested at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, nine of whom died and 29 of whom recovered, hospital CEO Charla Rowley said.
