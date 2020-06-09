McComb city and church officials plan to come together to “cross the bridge” and march for racial healing at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The move is in solidarity with protests across the world calling for social justice in the aftermath of the May 25 videotaped police death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“McComb has had a long history of racial injustice,” Selectman Devante Johnson said. “With the racial tensions we still sometimes see in McComb, it is time to cross the bridge. It is time for both black and white to come to the table.”
The march begins at Pleasant Grove East McComb Baptist Church on Pearl River Avenue and ends at the downtown Bo Diddley Pavillion.
Organizers also include Pleasant Grove pastor the Rev. Hilton Harrell, the Rev. Todd Foster of The Well, McComb Branch NAACP president Mamie Kettle and Sheilar Conerly-Pickens of the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Mississippi.
“Some of the most influential people in your community are not your mayors, not your councilmen. It is your pastors. They reach the people every week,” Johnson said. “We may not agree on politics or policy, but on things we agree on and get them involved, I think you will see a change in the community.”
Foster agreed, noting that churches are always there to help. He said that if any officers need to talk to someone, he is happy to speak with them and get them the help they need.
“We all know police officers. ... I know the stress they feel. I think some steps towards helping our police officers would be to be there for them if they need counseling,” Foster said. “We have to be more involved as a community to support them to help them feel like, ‘Hey, I can go share with Pastor Hilton or Pastor Todd.’
“If they are feeling stressed or tense, you don’t want that man or woman to go on that job. There is a lot of stress that these people are under that I think we in the faith-based community have some answers for.”
Harrell said the march is to show that the people of McComb are in support of healing.
“We are crossing that bridge to let them know we are not against them. We are here to help.” he said. “This surrounding area is known for taking a little and making a lot from it. We have to take what we have and begin to use it, and other people that are in privileged positions need to understand that we all have something to bring to the table.”
Kettle said McComb has a deep civil rights history and she and Johnson both hope this new movement can pick up where the civil rights movement of the 1960s left off.
“The African-American community definitely has to take a stand,” she said. “Even though we want our other brothers and sisters to come, but we have to stand.”
When asked why Johnson decided to spearhead the movement in McComb, he said he wanted to channel his energy into changing the community and felt the march was a step in the right direction.
“There are probably some young black men and women that were feeling as angry as I was, and there needs to be a proper way to channel that,” he said. “But I believe Jesus is the proper answer for the world.”
Harrell said this is about standing up for human rights.
“This is one of the biggest organized protests in the history of America,” he said.
“As pastors, our job is to build bridges, and this is the first step,” Foster said. “Even after this rally, we are sitting down and doing proactive things together to bring about healing. It is a pivotal time, and I think the church is the answer. I think the gospel is the answer.”
Harrell said he usually does not get involved politically but he felt now was the time to speak up, adding that the march is to start a dialogue and help put everyone on the same page.
“This is the time that we need to understand each other and what we are looking for, asking for help in areas we need help in,” he said. “It’s unifying our community.”
Harrell and said that the march would remain peaceful and stressed the need for a plan moving forward.
“We have a great community here. We have a lot of history here, and we have a lot to be proud of, but there then there are some things we know need to take place,” he said. “The right people have to voice our concerns, and not just talk about it. We need to put some things in place in our community, and especially in the black community, to show that it doesn’t take violence. It takes a plan. If we have a plan, we can sit down and have a dialogue.”
