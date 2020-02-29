The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the manslaughter and aggravated assault conviction of a Lincoln County man whose defense rested on the unestablished theory that the men he shot had been involved in another homicide and were coming after him.
Cordarryl Bell was convicted of manslaughter and aggravated assault after being indicted the first-degree murder in the death of Aquarius Nelson and wounding of Joshua Cole.
His first trial in April 2018 ended in a hung jury and a jury found him guilty in a second trial in September 2018. He was sentenced to 20 years each for both charges, with 10 suspended, followed by five years post-release supervision.
On Nov. 2, 2015, Nelson, with Cole driving, stopped at Vickie Westmoreland’s home to visit and pick up money from her son. Bell, who was acquainted with Westmoreland’s son, was at the home when they arrived.
Bell testified that he watched Nelson walk toward the home, and he opened the door before Nelson had a chance to knock. He drew his gun on Nelson, told him to leave and fired serval rounds at Nelson as he retreated to the car.
Bell shot Nelson four times — once in the face, once in his right arm and twice in the back. Cole testified that Bell continued shooting as Nelson got into the car and drove away.
Bell claimed self-defense, believing Nelson had come to Westmoreland’s home to kill him.
“If I didn’t shoot him, he was going to shoot me.” Bell testified at his trial.
Bell claimed Nelson was in the process of drawing his own weapon, but no weapon was found in Cole’s vehicle and the only spent casings found at the scene were from Bell’s gun.
During his trial, Bell said he feared Nelson because he had heard rumors connecting him to the killing of Bridget London, but he provided no evidence to support that.
Bell’s appeal rested on his belief that his testimony about that theory was limited after prosecutors objected to it and the court sustained, calling it improper character evidence. The Court of Appeals found that the trial court did not abuse its discretion in its ruling on the disputed evidence.
Bell also argued the court erred by denying his motion for a mistrial and that prosecutors used prejudicial remarks during closing statements. Bell also claimed Cole’s testimony contained several inconsistencies.
