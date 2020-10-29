McComb city board members heard Tuesday from an East McComb resident who asked that speed bumps be placed near his home due to fears drivers may hit and kill children in his neighborhood.
East McComb resident Dwight Lee addressed the board Tuesday to request speed bumps be placed on Ave B to curb people flying down the road endangering neighborhood children.
“It has been quite a few times they have children walking through there, and there is excess speeding,” Lee said. “Several times, children almost got hit. I was requesting that there be a couple speed bumps placed in that area, and I just want to put it on record so that if a child got hit or got killed, I will know that I did say something to the city about it.
“I’m praying that it doesn’t happen, but if it does, I will be able to sleep at night knowing that I bring it to the city’s attention and take it off of me and put it on to you all.”
Lee told the board the area has many children that cross the road constantly while playing in the neighborhood, and he has, on multiple occasions, had to pull the children off of the street as cars sped by at up to 50 mph.
He said the speeding affected him personally when a car lost control and ran into his home, totaling his vehicle and causing heavy damage to his home. Lee, who said he is a police officer, noted that the cars slow down if they notice him, but he cannot always be present in the area.
Speeding is a big issue for the city, according to Mayor Quordiniah Lockley, who told Lee that the city is trying to find a solution city-wide.
The process for getting a speed bump starts in Public Works. Public Works Director Alice Barnes receives the request and informs the police department, who sends officers to monitor the area. Once the officers monitor the area, Police Chief Garland Ward also will monitor the also area and recommend whether to place speed bumps or not.
Lee said the process is good and noted that officer presence is the best deterrent for illegal activities, but believed that it is only a momentary solution.
“The police cannot patrol that street 24 hours and seven days a week,” he said. “They can come and run as many radars as they want. ... But as long as we are there, you would think they were having church services.”
The board assured Lee they would start the process of applying speed bumps to Avenue B. Lee also noted that he would be willing to donate money to help pay the cost of the speed bumps.
Budget amendments tabled
In other news, the board voted to table year-end budget amendments for a second time after Selectman Micheal Cameron had concerns with the corrected amendments brought by city comptroller Zachery Fortenberry. There were three major corrections Fortenberry had to bring to the board, which was brought to his attention by Lockley.
“Everything that needed to be fixed has been fixed,” Fortenberry said.
Fortenberry went through the corrections, and Cameron flagged a section where Fortenberry said he had to juggle money around and needed to change every number from an increase to a decrease. Cameron said the numbers did not add up.
Fortenberry explained that items that were adopted could not be changed, and Lockley noted that the adopted budget amendments come from the minutes and have to be correct.
“I’m being serious because minuses and pluses should equal zero,” Cameron said. “You have got a plus 300, minus 500, minus nine, minus 31, minus 200, minus 30,000. How does that equal zero?”
Cameron made a motion to table, which passed 5-0 with selectmen Cameron, Ted Tullos, Ronnie Brock, Devante Johnson and Shawn Williams voting in favor of tabling. Selectman Donovan Hill was absent.
With the deadline to accept the budget amendments looming, the board agreed to bring it up in a special called meeting later in the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.