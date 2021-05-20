South Pike officials learned more Thursday about the consultants recommended for hire this month and the summer school plans around the district.
That and several other matters were held for further discussion in a special called meeting after last week’s regular meeting.
Cellie Scoggin and Kayla Calcote from Kids First Education presented information about their What’s Important Now workshops for students and teachers, and the setup for summer school teachers in the state-tested subjects of math and English-language arts.
“We’re in the business of building teacher capacity,” Scoggin said. “Teachers and schools have to address learning loss and accelerate learning.”
Learning loss typically has been understood as a slide in learned material over the summer, from the end of spring semester to the start of fall semester.
There’s an expanded term of learning loss this year, at least in South Pike.
“The slide wasn’t April (when schools closed for the remainder of the spring semester last year) to August,” Scoggin said. “It’s August to now, when a lot of students haven’t been in school but online.
“We didn’t see a big dip in August on the iReady (diagnostic) assessments. A lot of districts saw that and thought, ‘We’re good, we can give them a computer and let them go.’ And now we’re seeing the learning loss.”
Kids First developed a four-week summer program for use by schools during the summer to help build up the skills students lost or did not learn during the regular school year.
The plans include specific state standards and almost minute-by-minute schedules for working through the day, as well as PowerPoints that offer tips to the teachers and students on teaching and mastering the material.
Board President Clara Conerly asked whether the program would move students up through the proficiency levels of the state tests, and whether the program actually works.
“We don’t want to buy something that doesn’t work,” Conerly said. “We’ve bought programs before that didn’t get used.”
Scoggin said Jefferson County schools have shown some progress using the Laurel-based company’s plans this semester, before the end of school, and other districts, ranging from Webster County to Nettleton to DeSoto County have signed on to use the plans as well.
There are no results on the state assessments to examine yet, because the company is only about a year old, and the lesson plans were developed and began to be marketed in October.
However, Scoggin said the weekly assessments included in the teaching plan are a measure of accountability for the students and teachers, and should show whether use of the plan is successful.
“If you don’t follow the plans with fidelity, you can forget it,” Scoggin said.
Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott said even though this year’s test results won’t count toward a district’s rating, it would have been better to test last year, when testing was canceled, rather than this year.
“We had the kids most of last year,” Scott said. “The preparation was already done. This year was the crucial loss, due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.”
Conerly suggested that Scoggin could come and demonstrate how the program works for teachers, principals and board members, prompting board member Dr. Luke Lampton to object.
“We’ve seen a lot,” Lampton said. “It’s Dr. Scott’s role to work with the principals on what they think they need. That’s not our job.”
Scott said state education officials mandated that some of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds from the federal government be used to address learning loss, and the summer programs were an obvious way to do that.
“We need a summer program. This won’t replace iReady. We need something different right now,” she said.
Scott and some of the principals said using the Kids First program would be quicker and easier than devising their own summer school plans from iReady.
Board member Eva Andrews complained that Curriculum Director Gloria Shropshire and the principals were bringing their summer school plans to the board at the last minute.
“You can’t ask for six months’ notice. We’ve just been through a pandemic,” Lampton said. “We’re micromanaging the summer programs that our principals say they need.”
Shropshire told board members that she and the principals had been working with Scott to develop their plans, which she thought was the proper procedure.
“You followed the chain of command,” Lampton said. “Good job.”
In other business the board:
• Learned that a third round of ESSER funding is coming to the district. After getting a little more than $1 million in the first round and about $4.5 million in the second round, the district will receive more than $10 million in the third round of funding. Use of the funding is restricted to mitigation of or preparation for COVID-19 or other health matters.
• Set the 2021-22 budget hearing at 9 a.m. June 17
