Popular Elvis impersonator killed in Louisiana Saturday

Jason Baglio, a popular Elvis Presley tribute artist who performed under the name Jayson Alfano, died after he was shot multiple times in Denham Springs, La., early Saturday, WVUE New Orleans reported.
Baglio had just performed at Guapos Barnyard in Smithdale about seven hours before the shooting.
In separate arrests, New Orleans police had Trace Pigott, 28, followed by his father, Tommy Ray Pigott, 53, in custody by early Sunday morning on charges related to the shooting.
Trace is charged with second-degree murder and various other charges and is being held at Orleans Parish Prison.
A Livingston Parish Sheriff’s spokesperson confirmed that Trace was Baglio’s stepson, The Advocate reported Tuesday.
Tommy Ray is charged with principle to second-degree murder and has been transported to the prison in Livingston Parish, where the shooting occurred.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on the 25000 block of Homestead Drive. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the Pigotts had left the scene before deputies arrived and were tracked to New Orleans, WVUE reported.
Tommy Ray allegedly fled the scene with his son after Trace allegedly pulled the trigger, according to Ard.
Deputies haven’t yet determined what led to the shooting, and investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Baglio was a resident of Independence, La., and became well-known throughout the southeastern U.S. after beginning his career in Tangipahoa Parish.
He performed his 21⁄2-hour “Elvis Experience” show a handful of times at the Gospel Opry on Highway 98 east of McComb in 2012 and 2013. He performed at the Osyka Fall Festival in 2011.
In recent months, he’d become a regular act at Guapos Barnyard Grill and BBQ in Smithdale. He performed the first weekend of the month starting a few months ago, said Guapos owner Lauro Arrezondo.
Baglio had already booked his next performance there for the first weekend in June.
“A good singer, good Elvis music. It was a really, really good show. He’d sing like two hours straight, never taking a break,” Arrezondo said.
Patrons would call to make reservations when they knew Baglio would be performing. They called again a few days ago asking about his death, which was when Arrezondo was shocked to learn about the tragedy, he said.
“A really good person. Everybody liked him. Everybody was really, really happy when he was here,” Arrezondo said.
In the late ’90s, Baglio attended Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he volunteered as an student coach under retired baseball coach Larry Holmes and was known as “Skip.”
“He was really knowledgeable on baseball, loved the game,” Holmes said. “He was the kind of guy, when he put his mind to doing something, he would do it. I’m just really saddened by what happened.”
Richard Dodd, owner of High Five Athletics and Apparel in Summit, recalled Baglio being his summer ball coach when he was 17 and 18 playing tournaments in Louisiana.
“He was extremely funny. He just had a lot of character about himself,” Dodd said. “He was always kind of smiling and joking. He was a character. He was one of a kind, for sure.”
