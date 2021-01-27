Pike County Southern District Constable Oliver James was driving down Highway 48 just east of Magnolia when he saw two women struggling to dig a hole for a mailbox post.
Naturally, he stopped to help.
Sherry Bestoca and her mother-in-law Violeta Bestoca were trying to replace a mailbox that had been damaged twice within a week’s time. Sherry’s husband John was out of town, so it fell to her to fix it.
“Someone been damaging our mailbox and it’s frustrating because I can’t be there to fix it, and my wife and mom had to do it,” John Bestoca said later.
Enter Oliver James.
“While they were digging a new hole to move the mailbox post, my longtime friend and co-worker Oliver James Sr. stopped by and helped them out,” Bestoca said. “He installed the new mailbox and took time out of his busy day to help a friend in need.”
The problem started the day before Christmas when someone struck the mailbox. Sherry put it back in place, but a week later she found the mailbox and post knocked over again.
“Me and my mother-in-law worked on it,” she said. “He (James) came by and saw it and helped us.”
Sherry has no idea what caused the damage in either instance, whether vandals or vehicles.
“I’ve been living here for a year and this never happened,” she said.
“It could have been some young kids hit it with a bat,” James said of the first incident. “The other one could have been a drunk driver hit it.”
Regardless, when he saw the women trying to dig a hole, “I told them, ‘I got it from here,’ ” James said.
James met Bestoca years ago when Bestoca went to work for the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. They’ve been close friends ever since.
When Bestoca went out of town over Christmas, James told him, “If your wife or family need anything done, they can call me.”
“I know if it was me gone and my wife needed something, Bestoca could come.”
James said Bestoca was an excellent lawman.
“He always has been the same person from the day I met him till now,” James said. “I always tell people, ‘If he writes you a ticket or takes you to jail, you done messed up.’ ”
Bestoca is a fine person as well, James said.
“He’ll give his last to help a person,” he said. “I always tell John, ‘You’re my brother from a different mother.’ He always calls my mother Mom.”
After the second incident, Sherry purchased a new mailbox-and-post kit. Installing it was another issue. That’s when James came along.
“I put the mailbox on the truck with the frame, put it all together, got the concrete and concreted it in the ground,” James said.
The mailbox is mounted on a four-by-four post with a circle of bricks around the base.
“We really appreciate what he did,” Sherry said. “That was so kind of him.”
After James put up the mailbox, Bestoca ordered him a T-shirt.
“It meant a lot to me because he kept his promise that he will watch over my family,” Bestoca said. “It made me comfortable that if something happens, he will be there for my family, and that means everything, especially when someone said, ‘I got you.’
“He really means what he said.”
It’s not just the mailbox that makes Bestoca appreciative.
“Oliver’s been good to my family. I don’t have to ask him, and he’s coming to help,” Bestoca said. “He’ll help anyone that’s needing help, that’s for sure. Oliver is a blessing.”
James said he was just following a simple maxim: “Love one another.”
“They tried to offer me money,” he said. “I said, ‘I don’t want any money. Love is greater than money.’ ”
