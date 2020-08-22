TYLERTOWN — For the circumstances of the time, school is off and running fairly successfully in Walthall County, Superintendent Wade Carney said.
“Things are different this year. We’re breaking new ground,” Carney told school board members Tuesday. “We’re nine days into the year, and so far, we’re off to a surprisingly good start.”
He said staff had worked together well to produce the smooth start, though he expects to have to make some changes eventually.
“We’ll refine our methods as we move along,” he said.
In addition to the conditions forced by the need for precautions against spreading COVID-19, the district began its first year offering preschool, as well.
Carney said the one class being offered this year is full, with 20 students enrolled and a waiting list of 30. The enrolled students include 19 in the classroom and one signed up for virtual instruction.
Enrollment at the Career and Technology Center includes seven students from Union Christian Academy and one homeschooler.
District enrollment stood at 1,736, about 100 less than the previous year, but Carney said students are still enrolling every day.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a transportation agreement with the Columbia School District to transport students with disabilities to a special school in Hattiesburg at a cost of $76 per day.
• Updated a policy on student attendance to reflect the online option available because of COVID-19.
• Accepted a grant of books and hand soap from Save the Children.
• Hired bus drivers Harris Thornton, Tillis Morris and Keith Barnette; teachers Angela Bullock, Sharon Johnson, and Katie Young; primary school teacher assistant Abby Jones; cafeteria worker Rannesha McCray; and high school teacher assistant Myron Sartin.
• Deleted items from the district inventory.
• Noted proposed professional development topics.
