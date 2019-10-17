A change in federal environmental regulations may serve as a reprieve for Magnolia officials who are facing a costly mandate for wastewater treatment, an engineer told town officials on Wednesday.
The city board has contemplated two options over the past five years — sending wastewater to McComb’s treatment plant or building its own plant, with either requiring extensive new infrastructure that will come with a big price tag.
But aldermen heard a third option at a special called meeting Wednesday. Neel-Schaffer engineering senior project manager Kris Lightsey told the board that he wants to update a 2015 recommendation his firm made.
Lightsey said stringent environmental regulations in place in 2015 no longer apply after a change in administration at the federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2018.
Neel-Schaffer’s request for consideration came after the board heard a proposal from WGK Engineers of Brookhaven earlier this month. That company said it completed work on many wastewater treatment systems between Osyka and Jackson and suggested using aerators within Magnolia’s sewage lagoons, among other upgrades.
Magnolia is stuck with a difficult problem in that ammonium nitrate levels in its sewage lagoons are high and represent a threat to wildlife and the nearby Tangipahoa River watershed, in which the lagoon discharges treated wastewater.
To make matters worse, Sanderson Farms poultry plant discharges untreated wastewater into the same lagoon. While environmental regulations are looser, the city will likely be forced to upgrade its system if they ever become more stringent.
The city is required to submit a construction plan to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality outlining how it intends to mitigate those issues by December 2021.
The city will probably need to introduce new mechanisms to the lagoon, including aerators and other mechanical equipment.
Lightsey said that while a so-called facultative lagoon can be sufficient if additional treatment is employed, the city will likely need to build something more robust if environmental regulations again become strict.
“If regulations increase the lagoons won’t cut it,” he said, calling an upgrade to the current system a “long-term interim” solution.
In 2015, the EPA and the DEQ told engineers that facultative lagoon treatment was insufficient to tackle high level of nitrogen and phosphorus in Magnolia’s system. The regulatory agencies said that the city could address the problem by either pumping its wastewater to the treatment facility in McComb or by upgrading the municipal system to a mechanical one.
The notion to pump wastewater to a treatment facility in McComb and pay that city to treat it was the top suggestion five years ago. Lightsey said that option is not economically feasible within the current political environment.
Summit officials found themselves in a similar situation a few years ago and were unable to reach a deal with McComb for wastewater treatment. That town built its own treatment facility instead and in the following years water bills have skyrocketed.
Mayor Anthony Witherspoon added that idea to pipe wastewater to McComb is effectively dead and that the city will likely pursue other options as presented by WGK and Neel-Schaffer.
Witherspoon said making improvements to the city’s lagoons, such as implementing some mechanical components including aerators, will act as a temporary solution to a long-term problem. But that might buy Magnolia more time to come up with a plan for a more expensive permanent solution.
“Eventually we would have to move to a mechanical system,” Witherspoon said. “A mechanical system is what the city needs to be working toward.”
The board was receptive to the proposal put forward by Lightsey, and Witherspoon said Neel-Schaffer’s engineers are already familiar with the city’s infrastructure, which could reduce preliminary costs.
“That is a plus there,” Witherspoon said.
The mayor asked Lightsey whether it may be feasible to incorporate solar energy into a future wastewater management upgrade as energy costs are one of the major burdens on the system. He noted the recent completion of the city’s light emitting diode project and said that initial capital requirements for green energy projects are high but those systems save money in the long run.
Lightsey said that he has not seen a similar-sized utility run off solar power but that it’s an interesting idea to further investigate. He agreed that to implement solar energy into a wastewater management system would contribute to high initial capital requirements and that to do so could bring long-term benefits.
