Coronavirus took the lives of four more Mississippians, state health officials reported Thursday, and government and industry are responding to rapid shock in healthcare and the economy.
The McComb Police Department is not accepting walk-ins at the station, municipal court or the animal shelter, Chief Damian Gatlin said in a press release.
Municipal court will continue for anyone in police custody.
“As a law enforcement entity, we are tasked with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of our employees and the citizens we serve,” Gatlin said.
Citizens are asked to call (601) 684-3213 for non-emergency complaints such as loud music, property damage, funeral escorts, civil complaints, general questions and false pretense report.
Call (601) 684-3214 to schedule a time to file charges, if necessary. Citizens will be screened for coronavirus over the phone and their temperature will be taken if they have to go to the station in person.
People who request an officer are asked to inform the dispatcher of any exposure to coronavirus before the officer arrives, and meet the officer outdoors.
“As we navigate through the coronavirus crisis, McComb Police Department will continually provide updated information regarding COVID-19 when available,” Gatlin said.
Wednesday evening Gov. Tate Reeves ordered a statewide shutdown to begin tonight. The shelter-in-place order will remain in effect until at least April 20 amid increasing support for such actions around the country.
State Auditor Shad White announced his office will audit and monitor federal CARES Act funding dispersed in Mississippi.
“Now is the time, before the money starts flowing in full, to send the message to everyone in government that that money will be watched closely for fraud,” White said. “Letting folks know we are watching is a way to prevent problems on the back end. Every taxpayer dollar is valuable right now, especially as governments are scrambling to buy protective masks and other life-saving equipment. We cannot lose money to those who would steal it.”
In an attempt to relieve economic woes, AT&T is waiving late payment fees incurred between March 13 and May 13 for postpaid wireless, home phone or broadband residential customers. It will also waive domestic postpaid wireless plan overage charges for data, voice or text for residential postpaid wireless customers.
“We know that many people are experiencing economic hardships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” company spokesperson Kelly Layne Starling said. “AT&T is keeping customers connected 24/7.”
The Mississippi Economic Council and the Mississippi Manufacturers Association expressed support for the governor’s order.
“Our essential businesses will continue to provide important services, while implementing best practice guidance in health and safety to protect and inform their employees and customers throughout this dynamic situation,” MEC CEO Scott Waller and MMA CEO John McKay said in a joint statement Thursday.
