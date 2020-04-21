One week after a tornado killed four Southwest Mississippi residents, the area was hit by another powerful storm Sunday that produced two tornadoes in Walthall County, felling trees and damaging buildings in its path.
Walthall County Emergency Manager Royce McKee said most of the damage came in the form of downed trees and power lines. As of Monday morning, there were no reports of injuries or deaths.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported one death in Marion County, which was impacted by the same tornadoes that struck Walthall County.
MEMA also reported damage to homes and roads in Forrest, Marion and Jackson counties, and the destruction of a fire station in Marion County.
Sandy Hook took the most damage, with extensive damage to McCain Meat Processing and Hurricane Creek Baptist Church. The church’s steeple fell to the ground in front of the church entrance.
St. Francis Animal Sanctuary also took some damage in the wake of the storm. Michelle Lombas, an employee of the shelter, said most of the damage came in the form of felled trees and fencing damage.
“Several of the pens were picked up and tossed,” she said. “At this time, we don’t think any of the dogs were injured, but they were traumatized.”
She said some of the dogs that remained outside got loose when their fencing and cages were damaged, but they believe they have all of their animals accounted for.
“The front gate was damaged, so we had concerns that dogs might have gotten off of the property,” Lombas said while the shelter performed a headcount Monday morning.
She said many of the animals were brought inside the sanctuary when the staff was warned of the approaching storm, but some of the dogs stayed outside in pens.
“We moved a lot of dogs to inside enclosures because we knew of the impending storm,” Lombas said. “Thank God most of our buildings weren’t impacted heavily.”
Shelter owner Pam Perez said none of the buildings were damaged, but the shelter lost power, making caring for the animals much harder.
“We don’t have any damage to any of our buildings, and we have a lot of them,” she said. “We don’t have any water. We have a lot of wells, but with no electricity, you can’t get any water.”
Perez said the shelter needs help cleaning up the damage and repairing fencing and their front gate, which was broken by the storm. Volunteers are asked to contact Lombas at (601) 810-1387.
Pike County Assistant Civil Defense Director Tina Reed said Pike County didn’t have much damage to report, with outages and downed trees in the southern part of the county, mainly around Fernwood and Progress.
She said a tree fell on a home on Pumping Station Road and Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church east of Fernwood sustained wind damage. She said there were no injuries connected to either incident, and no one was trapped in the house with the felled tree.
She also said it is important for residents to report damage when they see it.
“If you have damage, report it to Pike Civil Defense,” she said. “If you don’t report the damage, then we can’t get any sort of assistance. It is important to let us know so we can have a list in case we qualify for assistance that could help people.”
