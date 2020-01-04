Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were at the scene of a McComb burglary Thursday that resulted in the theft of a number of guns.
On Tuesday nignt, thieves cut the chain link fence around X-treme Outdoors, 701 W. Presley Blvd., McComb, cut a hole in the back of the building and used a sledgehammer to get in, said owner Mike Strawn.
“It was a pretty organized heist,” he said.
The thieves stole an undetermined number of guns, mostly handguns, he said.
McComb police were not available to comment Thursday.
