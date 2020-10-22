A Jayess man and his business partner have been indicted on federal bank fraud and money laundering charges connected to a scheme to buy and sell a luxury home and three Natchez hotels with fraudulent documents and false appraisals, allowing them to pocket millions.
A federal grand jury indicted Ryan P. Mullen, 39, of Jayess, and Duane A. Dufrene, 53, of Destrehan, La., on Oct. 16, on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering, in addition to multiple counts of bank fraud and money laundering, U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser of the Eastern District of Louisiana said.
According to the indictment, the pair used fake business names, falsified tax returns and fraudulent financial statements and appraisals to allegedly defraud lenders.
The scheme allowed them to purchase a residence in Jayess, The Briars bed and breakfast in Natchez and two other hotels in Natchez.
State Bank and Trust loaned the money for the house, while Keesler Federal Credit Union provided the loan for The Briars and Red Oak Capital Group LLC loaned the money for the two other hotels.
Strasser alleged that Dufrene provided Mullen with false information that was used to finance the Jayess home.
“The sales of The Briars and the two hotels were not only premised upon false information prepared by Dufrene and given to the financial institutions by Mullen but also upon inflated appraisals based on side sales agreements between Mullen and Dufrene,” Strasser said in a news release.
Mullen allegedly paid Dufrene $90,000 after the sales of the bed and breakfast and hotels and pocketed more than $3 million from the overvalued loans.
Mullen allegedly spent the money on 20 luxury cars, according to the indictment.
If convicted, the pair face up to 30 years in prison on bank fraud charges and up to 10 years for money laundering.
