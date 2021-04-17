New hires help police staffing shortages

McComb police officials are hoping to breathe a sigh of relief now that the city board has hired two more officers, leaving the department with just one vacancy. It is a noticeable change from the staffing shortages that plagued the force last year.
“I’ve had some challenges, but now I’m up to par,” Police Chief Garland Ward said. “We are up to 28 officers, and I am slated for 29.
“I was able to make multiple promotions in my first year here. I am very proud of myself and my administration because we are putting a great team together. We have a lot of young officers, and we are happy about where we are heading.”
Around this time last year, when the city board decided to change police chiefs, the department was quickly losing staff. Ward made hiring officers a priority.
“In July, we had 14 officers including myself, Chief Detective (Victoria) Carter, Deputy Chief (Rodney) Nordstrom and Capt. (Steve) Powell,” he said.
Almost a year after taking the position, Ward noted the department is almost at full capacity, with the recent hire of the two certified officers, another who recently returned from the police academy and three more expected to complete their academy training by June.
Ward said the department has four shifts, including two with four officers and two with five. He wants shifts to increase to six officers, including four patrol officers, a sergeant and a lieutenant.
The department’s total staffing was cut from 33 to 29 last year in a move to increase officers’ pay, but Ward hopes to return the staffing level above 30 in the next fiscal year.
“The process has been pretty good, and we even have a waiting list for people looking to come to McComb,” he said. “We just gave a PT (physical fitness test) and civil service test. We have a couple of people who showed up. One will get hired, and one won’t.”
Looking back on his first year on the position, Ward said he is proud of what he has accomplished. When asked if the shortage affected crime rates, Ward said it was possible, but the department was still able to enforce the law and solve crimes.
“Crime is a problem, and we are tackling it and doing great at solving crimes in McComb, but we have to find a way to prevent it,” he said. “We are going to push more toward community policing.”
One of the ways Ward wants to accomplish that is through a citizen policing academy.
“Now that everything is slowly coming back from COVID, hopefully, we can have one in the next couple of months,” he said.
He said one of the biggest things the academy would do is educate residents about the department to get them more comfortable with law enforcement.
Ward said he also was able to parlay half of the city’s CARES Act first responder salary reimbursement for five new police cars along with equipment for them and about 18 body cameras for the department.
“My next thing is trying to get six computers in six cars to be able to do paperwork in the car and not have to go back to the precinct constantly,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.