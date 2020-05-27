Two killed on state highways over Memorial Day weekend

Fatalities on Friday and Monday bookended the long Memorial Day weekend, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported.
At 3:51 p.m. Friday William D. Rodgers, 60, of Vaiden, died in a crash at the Interstate 55 exit ramp for Highway 35 in Carroll County. Troopers said Rodgers was eastbound on a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle when a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Lily Shepard, 17, of Bolivar, Mo., was exiting I-55 on to Highway 35 and apparently failed to yield to the right of way, hitting the motorcycle. Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene.
At 10:28 a.m. Monday, Kary F. Williams, 73, of Scooba, died when his westbound 2011 Toyota Camry left Highway 16 in Kemper County, struck a culvert and overturned, ejecting him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MHP spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos said troopers wrote 6,511 citations, made 153 DUI arrests and worked 157 crashes, including 51 with injuries.
Locally, troopers from the Brookhaven-based Troop M wrote 112 tickets, made two DUI arrests, two drug arrests and worked two wrecks, none with injuries.
One of those wrecks occurred just after 3 p.m. Monday north of Summit. Officials said a man lost control of his Cadillac Escalade, which veered off the highway. The driver told officials at the scene that someone nearly side-swiped him while passing his southbound vehicle. He veered off the right side of the highway, overcorrected and sailed across the roadway. The vehicle apparently rolled and came to a rest near the bank of a creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.