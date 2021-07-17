Pike County supervisors got an earful of comments pro and con Thursday about the roads in District 5, which spans the southern part of the county.
Clifton Magee, vice president of the McComb NAACP, praised supervisors for their plans to repave Magnolia-Progress Road, scheduled to take place this year.
“As of now we have a good working relationship,” Magee said, thanking District 5 Supervisor Lee Fortenberry for responding to residents’ concerns.
Comments were less positive from Xavier Hurst of Emerald State Line Road, who decried the condition of roads all over the district.
“They got roads that have been patched to death,” Hurst said.
As for plans to improve them, “We’ve been hearing this for about three elections.”
He said deep grass makes it hard for drivers to see at intersections, posing a danger of wrecks. He also said he’s heard federal infrastructure money is available but hasn’t seen any spent in District 5.
“When are they going to take care of our community?” Hurst said. “When is it going to be this district’s time to get this done?”
He also complained about a tree that fell into the road in front of his house. He said it took a day or two for county workers to respond, and they pushed it into his yard, leaving it to him to clean up.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy pointed out that Pike County is under the unit system, which means supervisors don’t have direct control of road work in their individual districts, Rather, the board hires a road superintendent to manage the work.
Board president Robert Accardo said an unusually wet year has hampered road work. Accardo said the board is “anxiously awaiting” federal infrastructure money.
“We share your frustration,” he told Hurst.
Fortenberry said bushhogging is ongoing in the district but takes time to cover such a large area. “It will get done within the next couple of months,” he said.
As for Magnolia-Progress Road, “they assure me it will get done this year,” he said, noting there are also plans to repave Emerald State Line Road.
“We’ve got a lot of roads. The patch truck is running every day,” Fortenberry said. “I can promise you I’m trying my best.
“I get calls, I call our (road) superintendent. Since I’ve been elected — and I don’t tell anybody — I don’t know how many trees I’ve gone out and cut out of the road.”
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky asked Dowdy about county liability in the event of a wreck caused by road conditions or deep grass.
“That’s why we build courthouses,” Dowdy said. “That’s a concern, and that’s why y’all have a large insurance policy.”
