Hospital lighting up spaces to kill virus

Patients and staff at Southwest Mississippi Medical Center will soon “see the light” as an aid to keep away germs and viruses — including the dreaded coronavirus.
The hospital recently installed the Surfacide Helios UV-C System, a hospital-grade ultraviolet light solution that provides decontamination technology designed to eradicate harmful bacteria and viruses.
The Surfacide technology provides an extra layer of protection for patients and healthcare workers by disinfecting surfaces in patient rooms and bathrooms, imaging departments, ICU and operating rooms, hospital officials said.
“COVID-19 has made critical healthcare tasks like getting a mammogram or a colonoscopy something our patients might delay because of fear of the pandemic,” says Tammy Bacot, RN, BSN, Director of Infection Control at SMRMC. “With this evidence-based disinfection tool for controlling microorganisms like COVID-19, we are delivering a more intense level of energy to exposed surfaces, in less time and with confidence.”
Gunner Lyslo, Founder & CEO of Surfacide says he has seen similar occurrences as some patients delay necessary care.
“We strive to restore confidence in patients and healthcare workers with a scientifically proven UV-C solution,” he said. “It’s an honor to see SMRMC using the Surfacide Helios system to provide peace of mind during uncertain times, and we are very proud to provide SMRMC frontline essential healthcare workers and patients with the protection they desperately need while combating COVID-19.”
Surfacide uses three UV-C robotic disinfection emitters that reach more surfaces in less time.
“This rapid decontamination tool includes a validation component using proprietary laser mapping technology,” says Bacot. “This in turn, provides us a more intense level of energy being delivered. Utilizing this system has been a true relief for our patients and staff.
“Our patients, staff and community are very blessed that the administrative team along with our board members, who have made sure that we have every tool available to fight COVID-19 and any other pathogen. We are safer because of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.