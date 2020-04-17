Amite County Sheriff’s Department has taken some precautions against COVID-19, but Sheriff Tim Wroten said it is “business as usual” for the most part.
The jail, which houses up to 40 inmates, sits at less than half capacity with 16 inmates, and Wroten said no inmates had symptoms of the virus, let alone a confirmed case.
“We would get them to a doctor to confirm or deny,” Wroten said when asked what they would do if they found an inmate with symptoms. “They would probably have to be quarantined in an isolated cell.”
He said incoming inmates are kept separated from other inmates until jailers can say for certain the person is virus-free.
“We are separating people who come in off the street. We are trying to put them in isolated cells as best we can,” Wroten said. “If we can’t, we tell them to keep their distance.”
Those working in the jail have their temperature checked regularly and are provided masks and gloves.
“It’s been pretty much business as usual. We’re just cleaning and taking a few more precautions than normal,” Wroten said. “We are just trying to do the best we can to survive and get through this. I’ll be glad when it’s over with.”
Along with suspending visitations, the department has taken to a different approach to how they handle court cases.
Wroten said they only let inmates who pertain to a certain case into the courthouse at one time, leaving the others in vehicles outside.
