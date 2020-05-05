Pike County supervisors decided Monday to hold off on storm debris cleanup until they find out if they qualify for federal assistance.
Jim Garner of True North Emergency Management, a subsidiary of Neel-Schaffer, said countywide cleanup would cost an estimated $318,050. The county could save $42,000 off that if it has its own dump site.
Garner’s price is based on the prospect that the state will have enough damages from the April 23 tornado and possibly other recent storms to qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency help, which would pay for 75% of the costs but require extensive documentation.
If FEMA is not involved, Garner said the work could be $50,000 cheaper.
“There’s still a possibility you could get a declaration,” he said. “If you don’t get a declaration, you’re not going to need our help.”
Civil Defense director Richard Coghlan said it will likely be a couple of weeks before officials know if there will be a state declaration, and he suggested supervisors wait to see before deciding what to do.
Supervisors agreed.
“Obviously we want to help the residents, but we want to make the best financial decision that we can,” said Supervisor Jake Gazzo.
Keith Lott of Neel-Schaffer suggested supervisors go ahead and authorize True North to advertise for requests for proposals from contractors, and they agreed. Garner suggested they make the contract good for three years to cover future disasters.
Supervisor Robert Accardo asked whether tree debris can simply be pushed into a pit to decompose, but Coghlan said it would probably need to either be burned, or chipped and deposited in an approved landfill to prevent leaching.
Supervisors had also asked road superintendent Wendell Alexander to come up with an estimate of doing the cleanup work with county employees.
Alexander estimated a cost of $240,000, including $180,000 for equipment and labor and $60,000 for disposal. That would include renting skid steers in addition to using county dump trucks and front-end loaders. However, the work would take an estimated 21⁄2 months and put a virtual halt to road work during that time.
“We would still have to end up hiring a contractor to pick up these big stumps by the side of the road,” Alexander said.
Supervisors agreed it would be unwise to stop road work for the cleanup.
“The road situation is so important now, I’d hate for you to pull away from the roads,” board president Sam Hall told Alexander.
