Former Magnolia Mayor Anthony Witherspoon has moved to Africa, where he is launching business ventures in Tanzania, including a tourism company that helps people make the move to the continent.
Witherspoon opened a five-minute video to posted to Facebook on Sunday with the Swahili greeting, “karibu sana,” and said he was living in the coastal metropolis of Dar es Salaam, finally answering many questions about his decision to resign as mayor last year.
“Some of my friends and acquaintances have been asking where is he, where has he gone after leaving the mayor’s office?” Witherspoon said. “Well, I’ve been quiet for a while but here I am. I am here in the Motherland, creating business partnerships and networks with my brothers and sisters.”
Some of those enterprises include early childhood centers, preschools, private business colleges and “businesses like this, Back to Africa Tours,” he said. He also is running a YouTube channel featuring testimonies of people who have moved to Africa.
Witherspoon said a friend of his parents, Essie Jackson, spent time teaching in Ghana, and that planted a dream for him to visit and live in Africa.
“I’ve always had a desire to come back to Africa,” he said.
Witherspoon described places in Africa as modern and beautiful, especially Dar es Salaam.
“There’s approximately 7.5 million people here in Dar es Salaam. That means a city the size of Chicago in the United States, and when you get here you will realize that this is a very beautiful city,” he said.
“The minute you step off the plane into Julius Nyerere International Airport and see the state-of-the-art, world class airport here in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, it will be the beginning of the end of all of the lies that have been fed to you by the Western media about our Mother Africa.
“As you get into your Uber or other forms of transportation and you’re riding down the highway, a modern interstate highway, and you’re passing skyscrapers and you’re passing by your brothers and sisters who are driving the same sort of vehicles that you would see in the U.S., it will be the beginning of the end of all the lies told to you by the Western media.”
Witherspoon said his vision of helping Americans “repatriate” to Africa is inspired in part Marcus Mosiah Garvey, a Jamaican political activist who proposed that people of African descent return to the continent.
“I come in that spirit and at least want to help you explore Africa for yourself,” he said.
Witherspoon suggested some people might fare better in Africa than in the U.S.
“These are some terrible times in the U.S. right now. These are some hard times in the U.S. right now and I think that we should be thinking that we need to look at where we come from,” he said.
Witherspoon’s wife, Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, D-Magnolia, is still living in Mississippi and serving in the state Senate. The former mayor said she and the couple’s two sons recently visited him in Tanzania.
“My wife and children were just here and they spent a month with me here in Tanzania, and while they were here they loved it so much they decided to extend their visit another week,” he said.
Since Witherspoon’s departure from the mayor’s office, Alderwoman Becky Magee is serving as mayor pro tem. The city’s election is this year, and candidates have until Feb. 5 to file qualifying papers.
Witherspoon said he’ll be returning to the U.S. soon to promote African tourism.
“I’ll be soon coming back to the States, and if you want to get on board and bring your family to Africa and experience everything Africa has to offer, I will be available,” he said. “What we want to do now is to help you stop talking about it, stop dreaming, stop procrastinating and come on back to Momma Africa and see what this continent has to offer.”
