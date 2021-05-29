A woman wanting to open a business in downtown Magnolia said she was ordered to leave city hall for not wearing a mask, denied a permit and wrongfully arrested May 14.
Betty Brumfield told Pike County supervisors she asked for a privilege license form to open a business at 275 E. Bay St. but was told to leave town hall since she wasn’t wearing a mask. Outside, she was told no forms would be available for two weeks. As the encounter continued, Brumfield was arrested for disorderly conduct and business disturbance.
She played a cell phone video showing a town official yelling at her to get out.
Brumfield said she spent three hours in jail before she could raise a $525 cash bond. She denied creating a disturbance.
No one was available at town hall Friday afternoon to comment.
Board of supervisors president Robert Accardo said, “This is a civil matter, and I would strongly urge you to get a lawyer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.