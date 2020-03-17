Closed for corona

Life is gradually grinding to a halt in the face of an impending wave of illness not seen in the United States in recent memory, as the act of simply being around other people invites the risk of illness.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi nearly doubled Monday night, with 21 confirmed cases announced by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday — up from 12 Monday afternoon. Officials had tested 389 people as of Tuesday.
That number is sure to increase in the coming days, and it’s recommended that people take heed of local, state and national guidelines about keeping healthy. Individuals should avoid crowds of more than 10 people and keep a distance of at least six feet from others.
If possible, don’t go to work, health officials advise.
Officials confirmed six cases in Hinds County, four in Leflore County, three in Forrest County, two each in Copiah and Pearl River counties, and one each in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Monroe counties.
The emergency room at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center has seen an increase in patients, although the hospital hasn’t yet received any positive test results, according to officials.
In nearby Louisiana, officials have confirmed 196 cases and four deaths, including six confirmed cases in St. Tammany Parish and another in nearby Washington Parish, as of Tuesday afternoon.
A rumor circulated Tuesday afternoon that three Gloster residents had fallen ill with confirmed cases of COVID-19, but that appears to be false.
Officials at Field Memorial Health System in Centreville said they haven’t found any positive results among their tests.
Field began testing last week.
Businesses, churches, government agencies and other organizations are having difficult conversations about whether to shut down regular operations for the time being.
But for many, life appears to be business as usual.
Grocery stores in McComb were packed Tuesday.
Emergency management officials on Tuesday canceled what was supposed to be the first meeting of a coronavirus task force and notified the public that city fire stations will be closed to outside visitors for the time being.
Visitation at the Pike County jail is suspended until further notice, but the decision does not impact visitors to the sheriff’s office for business, Sheriff James Brumfield said.
The McComb Police Department is operating as usual and open to the public for the time being, Chief Damian Gatlin said.
News of other closures and cancellations continued to be reported.
The City of McComb will cancel all events with more than 10 people in attendance other than board meetings, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said.
“We encourage people to not to, but it is an open meeting,” Lockley said of city board meetings, which will be live-streamed.
The virus threat put an end to the Pike County Azalea Festival, with Azalea Court Coronations for the Camellia City Civic Club, set for Saturday, and the McComb Garden Club, set for March 23.
The Pike County Arts Council announced that its juried art show won’t be held in conjunction with the Azalea Festival this week, and it canceled its weekly Noon Tunes concerts, which were scheduled to return in April.
Pike-Amite-Walthall Library System branches will be closed until further notice, according to library officials. The library is operating with a skeleton crew and can bring materials to patron’s cars outside the building if they call ahead of time to reserve an item.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service announced Tuesday the postponement of all Extension events until at least March 30, although the Pike County Extension Office will remain open and basic operations will continue. Pike County 4-H meetings and events, in-school youth development programs, Pike County Master Gardener meetings and all training courses are affected.
A ribbon-cutting scheduled for March 23 at Robison Holmes Van Norman PLLC in Liberty has been indefinitely postponed.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks will close state and regional offices to the public until March 31. State lakes will stay open for fishing, but state fishing lake offices and bath houses will be closed. Primitive camping areas will be closed, but RV camping remains open.
The Museum of Natural Science and the North Mississippi Visitor Education Center will also close. Shooting facilities at Turcotte, McHenry and McIvor will remain open but tournaments and other events are canceled.
Wildlife management areas remain open.
Local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service, as are state Medicaid offices, but services will be available by phone.
Liberty Heritage Days — one of Amite County’s biggest annual social gatherings — is canceled, according to event organizers. Sponsors and vendors will receive a refund. The festival is usually held the first weekend in May,
Magnolia Electric Power will reschedule its annual meeting for an undetermined date. The deadline for voting members to submit proxies by mail until April 16. Contact the main office and ask for Anthony Hughes to obtain a proxy, officials with the electric cooperative said.
And Belk announced that it would close its stores through March 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.