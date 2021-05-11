Storm leaves family without home

A Pike County family is lucky to have their place of business intact but is out of a home following the devastation of a powerful storm that blew through the Friendship community last week.
Packing powerful winds and a stinging rain, the storm on May 4 swept up from the southwest of Clear Creek, over the Six Diamonds Convenience Store and east along Highway 44, where it waylaid a nearby ranch.
On Friday afternoon, three days removed from surviving the storm and losing his house to it, Kapoor Singh, who owns the convenience store, showed off extensive damage around his property.
The storm blew trees on neighboring property down onto a back corner of his house, a portable building, an RV, their neighbor’s shed and nearby rental housing the family owns. The wind also stripped away shingles from the store’s roof and tipped over a large freezer behind the store.
“This wasn’t a straight-line wind. We saw the tornado,” Singh’s son Harjot Singh said. “It was maybe two or three minutes and it was gone.”
FROM PAGE 1
Singh said the storm roared in with no warning from tornado sirens.
The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes that struck the state on May 4, but none were in Pike County. The ones that were confirmed included one in Rankin County, another that covered both Hinds and Rankin counties, another that formed in Louisiana and crossed over into Warren County and one each in Leake and Yazoo counties.
“There could have been a little rotation out there, but for the most part it was straight-line winds,” Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said.
Kapoor Singh said he has insurance on his store, but the coverage on his house lapsed — an oversight he said that came about when switching carriers.
“I tried to call FEMA. We called MEMA, Red Cross, civil defense,” Singh said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, and by extension the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, is unlikely to be a source of help for now at least since 50 or more homes with major damage or destruction are required in a single county to trigger individual assistance from FEMA, Coghlan said.
A preliminary damage report from MEMA shows 366 were either damaged or destroyed in the weather, along with 33 businesses, two public buildings and two bridges across 12 counties.
Pike County’s damage report wasn’t on MEMA’s list as late last week, but Coghlan said he reported it to MEMA.
“That was basically the only place that was hit and we did turn it in,” he said.
If there’s a silver lining to the family’s situation, it’s that their house is paid off.
However, “we cannot stay inside,” Kapoor Singh said. “We still need some help.”
The family has been staying in a motel in the meantime, but they acknowledged the expense of that is not sustainable.
“I’m just glad nobody was in the house,” Harjot Singh said, adding that his parents were about to come from working their shift at the store. “It was about their time to come home and take a nap.”
Coghlan said last week’s storm should serve as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of springtime severe weather. He noted more stormy weather is forecast for this week.
“Between now and Wednesday we’re supposed to have some severe stuff come through,” Coghlan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.