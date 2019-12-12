Summit officials plan to hire a new police chief tonight in a move that is just one of several key personnel changes coming to the town.
The town council recessed its Tuesday meeting to reconvene at 5:30 p.m. today to hire its next police chief to replace James Isaac, who died Nov. 14.
The town has received about a dozen applicants for the job, one of whom is outgoing Pike County Sheriff Kenny Cotton, who held the position previously.
Cotton was at town hall on Tuesday night meeting with a committee that’s reviewing the applicants.
That panel included former McComb police chief Greg Martin, former sheriff’s investigator Jeff Honea and Wayne Parker, Summit’s zoning administrator who also is a former police officer.
Prior to recessing the meeting Tuesday, Councilman Daryl Porter Jr. motioned to go into executive session to discuss a personnel matter, and town officials met behind closed doors for 15 minutes.
It’s unclear whether the discussion was about the police chief’s job, and the council took no action afterward.
In addition to the chief’s job, the council also will hire a deputy town clerk at tonight’s recessed meeting.
Longtime clerk Pat Whittington’s resignation was effective Wednesday, and current deputy clerk Deborah Price is replacing her.
The council also voted Tuesday to hire a consultant to help train Price for $12 an hour as needed.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from Brock White of Dungan Engineering, who said work on an overhaul of sewer lines on the south part of town is nearly complete and all that remains is patching potholes left by the work.
• Approved payment of $5,700 to Dungan Engineering, $99,381 to Greenbriar Digging and $11,800 for work on the sewer line project.
• Authorized Mayor Percy Robinson to cash in two CDs, worth $16,615 and $34,483 and deposit them into a fund earmarked for a water main and fire hydrants on Sid Nash Road. Robinson said the town acquired the CDs when it took over the Mid-City Water Association and annexed that part of town, with the agreement that the assets could only be used for improvements in the Mid-City area.
• Approved minutes from the Dec. 5 planning commission meeting, in which commissioners heard a conditional use request for a daycare to operate in a house on the northeast corner of Highway 51 and Hershal Grady Parkway.
• Moved investigator Deborah Garfield to full time.
• Accepted the resignation of Nathan Johnson as a Summit Housing Authority commissioner and appointed Julius Nash to replace him.
• Agreed to reimburse Robinson for travel expenses to the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy to attend a graduation ceremony.
• Approved travel for Price to attend debt set-off training in Jackson.
• Agreed to advertise for requests for proposals for administration services for the Community Development Block Grant program.
• Authorized the board to serve as a selection review committee for engineering and administration proposals for CDBG-related work.
• Approved an annual water billing software maintenance agreement with BBI for $1,215.
• Extended a contract with Waste Management at no rate change for one year.
• Renewed an employee health insurance package with Oakes & Johnston Agency of McComb. The council agreed to raise deductibles from $250 to $750, which reduced what would have been a steep rate hike to just 5%, at a new monthly rate of $568.
• Hired Haddox, Reid, Eubank & Betts LLC to conduct the fiscal year 2019 audit at a fee no more than $17,300.
• Noted town hall will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
