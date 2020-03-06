TYLERTOWN — Infrastructure projects are moving apace, aldermen learned Tuesday.
Mayor Ed Hughes said the sewer improvement project on the north side of U.S. 98, intended to help develop business properties along the corridor, is about 80 percent complete.
“When (contractors) finish that, the road contractor will come in right behind them,” Hughes said.
The road contractor will complete a frontage road along the north side of U.S. 98 from Highway 583 to Highway 27.
Roadway already exists from Highway 583 in front of a retail strip, the McDonald’s and the former Fred’s Dollar Store, and the contractor will carry the frontage road the rest of the way to Highway 27.
The project is funded by a grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, against which the town put up a 25% match.
Hughes noted that the town’s annual paving work is underway by Dickerson and Bowen, though the weather has not allowed a lot of progress on the limited amount of paving the town can undertake.
“We’d love to do more, but we’ve only got X-amount of dollars,” Hughes said.
In another matter, Hughes said the Walthall Dixie Youth baseball organization might move to Holmes Water Park.
He said an electrical pole at the ballpark south of Maryland Avenue had broken, and would be expensive for the group to repair.
Though the city owns the park, the group is responsible for repairs under their lease of the park, he said.
Hughes also noted that nearby residents complained about traffic congestion and parking on the narrow streets in the area.
He said discussions would be held with organization leaders soon, including the possibility of moving the league’s games to the water park.
The board also heard an update from member Fred Lambert, this year’s Walthall Chamber of Commerce president, about the upcoming Southwest Mississippi Boucherie Festival, March 28 at the Southwest Event Center.
The event is part of the Memphis Barbecue Network, which oversees the barbecue championship competitions at the annual Memphis in May event.
Lambert said competitors are coming from as far away as Tennessee and Texas, and that MBN officials had complimented the event center as a venue for the event.
“All the spaces are filled,” Lambert said. “We expect a lot of people to come.”
“I think this is going to be a big event,” Hughes said. “I hope it does well. It speaks well for Tylertown.”
In other business, the board:
• Learned the city will start to clean out ditches and gutters soon, weather permitting and pending availability of machinery from Walthall County.
• Accepted a proposal from certified public accountant Scotty McDaniel of Columbia to perform the town’s audit.
• Noted receipts of $266,783, including $200,921 to the general fund, $7893 in leases of town property, $224,208 to the sanitation fund and $33,761 to the water fund.
• Paid bills of $168,403, including $111,282 from the general fund, $23,343 from sanitation fund and $33,777 from the water and sewer fund.
