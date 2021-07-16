Two weeks after demanding action, McComb NAACP branch president Mamie Kettle praised Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield for handling a volatile situation involving the behavior of a deputy at a homicide scene.
“I just want to commend the sheriff,” Kettle said at a county supervisors meeting Thursday. “He was between a rock and a hard place, and he stepped up and did the right thing.”
She referred to an incident where a deputy was recorded smiling and widening his eyes at the scene where the burned body of Derecus A. Conerly, 20, was found June 28 in a vehicle on Jeanette Lane north of Summit.
The video went viral as family members and bystanders said the deputy’s behavior was disrespectful.
The NAACP demanded the deputy resign, and after an internal investigation, Brumfield announced his termination.
“I believe the community was satisfied with the results,” Kettle said.
She thanked the public for giving the sheriff time to make his decision, and thanked supervisors for their input.
The Mississippi Crime Lab said Conerly died of three gunshot in the head and neck. Kettle said the investigation into the killing is ongoing.
She said she has a good relationship with Brumfield that she hopes will continue.
“Hopefully we’ll continue to have an open relationship and be transparent,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.