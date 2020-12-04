The McComb Police Department assisted in the funeral service for a longtime public servant of Pike County, Robert A. “Bo” Dunaway, 72, who died of COVID-19 Nov. 30, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
“You can’t talk about the history of the McComb Police Department without talking about Bo Dunaway,” Deputy Chief Rodney Nordstrom, who helped organize the funeral. “I hope we honored him and made him proud.”
Dunaway was a native of Tylertown and lived much of his life in McComb. Totsie McKenzie, 87, said she was friends with Dunaway’s mother, having met when they worked together and Dunaway was a young man.
“His mother was always smiling and happy, so I guess that is where he got it from,” she said. “He would always speak to you, and he was friendly. He was a dear friend to me.”
Dunaway joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969. McKenzie said she remembered when he signed on with the Marines.
“Right before he went to service, I saw him and his mother in town at the J.C. Penney’s, and I looked at him. He was skinny, poor and pale. I said to myself he would never make it being in the Marines because they are tough on people, but he came out of there strong and made a fine man,” she said.
McKenzie’s son Houston McKenzie said he was friends with Dunaway and worked with him at Federal Express. McKenzie and her son parked away from the gravesite to better follow coronavirus guidelines.
“It was always a pleasure to come to work and see his smiling face,” he said. “Bo was a good man. He didn’t have any enemies. I imagine the people he arrested eventually liked him. He was just that type of person.”
Dunaway joined the McComb Police Department in 1975. Nordstrom, who worked with Dunaway for 10 years, said he started his career patrolling Main Street when it was blocked off from traffic so he would walk up and down the storefronts until the department bought him a motorcycle. Nordstrom said he believed Dunaway was the first officer in the department to ever be issued a motorcycle. Dunaway retired in 2001.
Summit Volunteer Fire Department Chief Stan McMorris was among a group of firefighters showing respect to Dunaway by flying a large American flag as his procession passed on Delaware Avenue. McMorris said he was Dunaway’s neighbor and fondly remembers him and his family.
“We were back door neighbor since (Dunaway’s daughter) was three years old,” he said. “He was really a great guy. Always smiling. Always had a kind word to say and a funny story.”
Sharkey Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Dunaway was buried in Hollywood Cemetery.
