With the McComb mayor stepping into the role of city administrator while the city looks for a replacement, questions about the mayor’s salary have been raised.
The mayor’s salary is $36,000 and the city administrator is paid $75,000. Selectman Devante Johnson asked Mayor Quordiniah Lockley if he would do both jobs with only the mayor’s salary. Lockley said he would not.
Johnson also asked Lockley if he would recommend action, but Lockley refused.
“I have to sit back on this because it involves me,” Lockley said, adding that if the board needed to seek advice, it could get it from the human resources director to keep him neutral and separate from the discussion.
Lockley said he would not be in the position for longer than two months and that the application advertisement process ends on April 15. Then the interviewing process begins.
When asked if he would be paid as two salaries or one, Lockley said he would receive a single salary for his time in the position.
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked Matthew Harrell, the attorney filling in for board attorney Angela Cockerham, if the board should take up the matter in executive session in the next board meeting. Harrell said that would be the safest option.
Johnson said salaries are public record, but agreed to speaking about it further in executive session.
The board asked human resources director Donjurea Davis to come up with a recommendation at the next board meeting. She said the board would need to make a decision by the end of the month in order for her to complete the city’s payroll.
This issue comes after the board voted in a lengthy series of executive sessions to accept the resignation of Interim City Administrator Ebony Ross’ resignation in late February.
The city continually refuses to name Ross as the subject of the sessions, noting it was a personnel and potential legal matter.
And with the upcoming resignation of city clerk Nicole Garner, the city stands to have three crucial vacancies at city hall — city administrator, city clerk and comptroller.
