Great food, a great place to find Christmas gifts like no other and a preview look at Christmas in the Park all take place today and Saturday at Southwest Events Center, 29 Highway 48 E. in Tylertown.
The Christmas in the Park Craft Show and Bazaar features vendors from all over showing hand-crafted items, ideal for Christmas gifting and especially appropriate for that someone on your gift list that you want to present a special one-of-a-kind gift.
Dozens of vendors will be available at the events center, from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The many crafts available include everything from edibles to wearables.
Crochet, handmade bath bombs, wind chimes, jewelry, hand-painted art, hand-thrown stoneware pottery, leather goods, purses, wallets, sunglasses, hats, blankets and door hangers are among the wares being offered at the bazaar.
Vendors will also be showing jellies, pickles, breads, baked goods and candies, as well as wreaths, ceramic coasters, luminaries, custom Christmas decorations, hand-painted gourds, monogramed T-shirts, woodwork, baby blankets, scents and much more.
Shiloh Baptist Church youth will have jambalaya, pulled pork nachos, pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, nachos, candy bars, chips, sodas, sweet tea, coffee and hot chocolate for sale.
Christmas movies will be playing throughout the bazaar to keep the little ones entertained while shoppers look through the huge selection of items available.
As a bonus, preview wagon rides through the lighted park are available both nights, beginning at 5 p.m. Final rides end at 9 p.m. The 40-acre lighted and decorated park has new features in both layout and some added displays. Workers have been refurbishing many older displays that had been retired, so that they look brand new. In fact, for many visitors they are new, as they’ve not been seen for several years.
Wagon rides through the park take about 15 to 20 minutes. Adults ride for $5, while children 12 and under ride free.
Volunteers from the Walthall County Food Pantry will be on-site both nights collecting donations of non-perishables and canned goods. The donations are not required, and many give to the pantry individually or through their church or civic club. The volunteers are on hand to raise awareness of the local food pantry.
