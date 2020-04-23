COVID-19’s hit on the economy hasn’t bypassed McComb’s city government, and officials are planning on plenty of belt-tightening to get through the fiscal year.
City Administrator Dirkland Smith said during Tuesday’s board meeting that sales tax revenue — among the largest sources of income — will be severely reduced. Smith said he is working on making projections of the losses and is looking ahead to reduced spending in the 2020-21 budget, which takes effect Oct. 1.
“Sales tax will be down some over the coming months and possibly into the summer months, so that is something we have to take into consideration when we look at different budget things or if we are going to make cuts in different areas,” he said.
Smith asked the board to consider not attending the Mississippi Municipal League’s annual meeting unless officials pay their own way.
“I am in favor of that,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said. “It is something for we need to consider while we are going to be asking our department heads to look at their budget and see where they can cut some more things out.”
Lockley said the city may have to look into furloughing or laying off some employees if revenue becomes too low.
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked if the city could cut its donation to local charities such as the McComb’s Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Mississippi, explaining that the city has historically cut donations in during tight times in the past.
Lockley said he remembered similar cuts taking effect during the recession in 2008, and Selectman Devante Johnson suggested cutting all donations.
Smith also brought up the CARES Act, the coronavirus relief package that Congress recently passed. He said he does not think the city will qualify for many of the assistance programs because of its size, but he is working with a liaison in Nashville, Tenn., to study options.
“Looking at one big part of it I noticed is that the city of McComb will not qualify for is that we don’t have a population of 500,000 or greater,” Smith said. “There are limited things under the CARES Act that we will be able to qualify for.”
