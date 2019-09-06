McComb selectmen on Tuesday prepared to move a step closer to borrowing the $3.2 million they intend to use to pave streets.
Board members discussed the bond purpose statement and allowable expenditures in a conference call with bond attorney Trey Hairston of the Butler Snow law firm and financial advisor Larry Day of Daylight Capital Advisors, both in Ridgeland.
Hairston told the board members at the meeting that he had sent resolutions naming an attorney for the bond process and authorizing the issuance of bonds for the board to pass before advertising their intent to issue bonds.
Selectmen Michael Cameron and Donovan Hill were absent from Tuesday’s work session.
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked whether the purpose statement attached to the intent resolution would allow for the repair or replacement of water and sewer lines under streets if needed. Hairston assured him it would.
“As a board, we need to be very careful what we do and say,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said. “If we want to pave and fix the infrastructure underneath, we need to make sure the money can be spent for that.”
Brock also asked about a proposal brought up in a previous work session to buy a milling machine for the city.
Public Works Director Alice Barnes said the bond money has been discussed mostly for paving, milling and infrastructure, “and I think we need to stick to that.”
Barnes reminded the board that she had priced larger milling machines — the city owns a small one — and the purchase of a new machine would take much of the money to be borrowed.
“I said we could maybe mill an intersection with our machine, and that’s where you might have heard we could save some money,” Barnes said. “We can’t do a vast area, but maybe we can stretch our money a little bit.”
She emphasized that she was not recommending the purchase of any equipment.
“We don’t really want to be in the business of milling ourselves,” she said.
Lockley told Hairston that a clause authorizing the purchase of equipment should be stricken from the intent statement, as well as a clause allowing rehabilitation or replacement of “highways and bridges,” as those are largely the responsibility of the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
“Before we pave the streets, are we going to check the lines underground?” Selectman Devante Johnson asked.
Barnes said she had previously asked selectmen to make recommendations of where they would like to see paving done.
“If we do all the worst streets, it’s going to take more money,” Barnes said. “If you look at a street and it’s got 10 utility cuts on it, maybe that’s not a good street (to pave). If you have a street that just needs an overlay, we can spread the money around more.”
The resolutions should be on the agenda for Tuesday’s board meeting.
