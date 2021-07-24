McComb’s city board bypassed City Administrator David Myers’ recommendation for a new board attorney Thursday in favor of an interim proposed by Selectman Devante Johnson.
Myers proposed Jackson attorney Ray Anthony Young Jr. for the position, and Selectman Ted Tullos, who later called Young’s resume “very impressive,” made the motion to approve the lawyer, but it died due to a lack of a second.
Johnson brought his own name to the table. Jackson attorney Marcus A. Williams.
He graduated from the University of Mississippi with a political science degree in 2010 and then graduated from law school in 2014.
The board voted 4-1 to hire Williams as the interim board atttorney for 30 days and open advertising for the position during that time.
Johnson and fellow selectmen Ronnie Brock, Shawn Williams and Donovan Hill, who attended by phone, voted in favor of the hire. Tullos voted against it. Selectman Michael Cameron was absent.
Williams opened his own law firm in 2018. He was the president of Young Democrats of Mississippi and worked on former Senate candidate Mike Espy’s campaign in last year’s election.
Williams starts today, marking the final day of current board attorney Angela Cockerham’s tenure with the board. Cockerham started working for the city in 2018 and handed in her formal resignation last week.
Cockerham’s final meeting was punctuated with a closed-door meeting to discuss litigation matters. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said no action was taken.
Before the executive session, Brock made a motion to squash a third internal investigation, which is being handled by an outside firm in Jackson. Johnson seconded the motion. Cockerham said she would like the discussion to be moved behind closed doors as she wanted to “speak extensively” on the matter.
The original vote to spark the third internal investigation was approved in a 5-0 with all selectman voting in favor of the motion. Brock has not present for the vote, which was done in executive session in late May.
The focus of the probe has not been disclosed by the city, and there have been multiple failed attempts by selectmen to release the reports from the previous two probes the city engaged in.
