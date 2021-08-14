Magnolia’s new mayor and police chief asked Pike County supervisors Friday to consider letting the town turn the vacant, county-owned Magnolia Health Center into a police and fire department — an idea supervisors endorsed.
Mayor Tammy Witherspoon and Chief Sonya Woodall said the current police station, located in the old Magnolia Community Center building behind the courthouse, is in bad shape. Meanwhile, the health building on Highway 51 North is sound.
Witherspoon noted that she secured funding to upgrade the police and fire department when serving as a state senator. Town officials looked at the old garment factory building but it’s too big. So they checked out the health department.
“That building is everything that we need,” Witherspoon said. “We would love to house our public safety for that building. Being that it’s state funding, we would have to have ownership.”
“It’s actually perfect for what we’re looking for,” Woodall added, noting the current police headquarters is “falling apart.”
There’s even room in the back of the health department for a sallyport, she said.
Witherspoon said the current headquarters could still be used as a precinct. “It’s a beautiful part of Magnolia,” she said.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said he saw no legal obstacles to the request.
Board president Robert Accardo said the proposed new headquarters is in a good location across the street from Eva Gordon Elementary School, and Supervisor Lee Fortenberry agreed the current headquarters “every day is going down.”
“We support law enforcement so we’re behind it,” Supervisor Jake Gazzo said of the plan.
“I think it’s an excellent use for that building,” said Supervisor Sam Hall, participating via telephone. “It’s an excellent location.”
“It’s needed, especially here in Magnolia,” said Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky. “We’ll be glad to do whatever we can do to help you along the way, so go for it.”
Supervisors have considered various uses for the health department building over the years, including public defenders’ offices, but never arrived at a plan.
Accardo asked Witherspoon to put the request in writing along with some particulars.
In another matter, Accardo asked Witherspoon to consider doing something about the parking lot behind the court annex, which floods due to stormwater drainage issues.
“We have lost the use of these parking spots for about five years now,” he said. “The county can’t fix it because the infrastructure belongs to the city.”
Witherspoon said she will talk to the town engineer about the problem.
