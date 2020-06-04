Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex in McComb will receive $659,092 in Federal Communications Commission funds to expand telemedicine offerings during the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith announced Wednesday.
The money will go to purchase telehealth carts, computers, tablets, telehealth software licenses, network upgrades and remote monitoring equipment.
Those measures are expected to increase the availability of telehealth services for treatment of substance abuse and mental health services across the complex’s eight-county region.
Hyde-Smith said five other hospitals and health care providers, including Franklin County Memorial Hospital, will receive a share of $2.8 million in FCC funds.
