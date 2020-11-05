Election Day has come and gone, but with the results of Tuesday’s presidential race still undetermined, local voters are trying not to let election anxiety get the better of them.
Pike County Democratic Party Chair Michael Sandifer wasn’t surprised to see Joe Biden and Mike Espy carry Pike County.
“We were expecting more people in this election to lean to Biden due to all of the rhetoric with Trump,” Sandifer said.
He and the county vice chair, the Rev. Elton McEwen, were encouraged by the wins for relatively progressive state referendums.
“We as a state are different people now. We’ve come a long way. We’ve got a ways to go,” McEwen said. “Attitudes are changing as well, and we’re glad to see that. We hope it continues.”
McEwen thinks there’s an upside and a downside to the passage of medical marijuana. While he sees the plant’s availability to patients who need it as a positive, he hopes it will be properly regulated to prevent recreational use.
Sandifer was glad to see the state’s electoral college done away with, as he felt “it kind of sided with the ‘good ole boys’ rather than who was going to win the majority,” he said.
McEwen’s message to both sides of the political spectrum regardless of the presidential race’s ultimate outcome is one of unity.
“We hope the outcome of this race doesn’t bring out the bad in people,” he said.
Pike County Republican Chair Bobby McDaniel said he was proud of the state and country’s voter turnout but wished the country had more cohesive voting structures, noting that the differences in each state’s election were a main driver for the votes in swing states not being counted on time.
“I was happy with the outcomes for Pike and Mississippi. I was very happy to see the turnout of electors, and I feel that we should have this type of turnout in other elections — not only presidential ones,” he said. “I just with the returns would not be drug out as they have been in the country.”
The holdup for states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Nevada are absentee, early and curbside ballots, which has to be validated before being counted.
“The voter laws differ state to state, and I wish they would follow a more common pattern,” he said. “It would be quicker and have less confusion due to voters not being aware of the different ways other states handle their elections.
Many major media stations, along with President Donald Trump himself, have hinted at possible court battles following the election, but McDaniel said it is still “too early to tell” if the result will have to be challenged in court.
Renee Harris, a freshman business major at Southwest, decided to support Trump after weighing what she feels are the benefits of both presidential candidates.
“Definitely for the economy I’d like to see Trump win. Environmentally, I think Biden would be better, Overall I think Trump would be the ideal situation for most people,” Harris said.
“For civil rights and the social aspect, people are looking to Biden. I would like to see Trump improve on a lot of things. A lot of it is caught between a rock and a hard place.”
It was Harris’ first time voting in a presidential election, and COVID-19 precautions and a delay on naming a presidential winner have made it an interesting one for her.
“I knew this year would be a little bit tighter. I was not expecting it to be trailing over into the end of the week,” she said, adding that she was closely following the numbers on Wednesday.
While she, like many, was surprised the state government changed the old state flag without a vote, she wasn’t surprised the new design was approved.
For medical marijuana’s win, “I was surprised it was such a large margin. I was expecting it to be closer since we’re in the Bible Belt,” she said.
Joey Slipher, the owner of Southern Cash & Pawn, said he is an independent, voting purely through his conscience.
“I very rarely vote Democrat. I generally vote my conscience. Most of the time, I will vote third party, for somebody who has the same beliefs as me,” he said.
Slipher would not say who he voted for in Tuesday’s election, adding that he wants to keep his politics outside of his business, but he did say he followed the election Tuesday night and more sporadically Wednesday.
“I kind of had the feeling that Trump was going to win by far because the Democrats picked a horrible candidate. I was surprised he (Trump) didn’t win by a larger margin.”
Above all, Slipher said people need to remain calm, adding that the election is not the end of the world.
“I hope we can all just calm down a little. Nothing is really going to change much,” he said.
Sarah Kennedy, of Franklinton, La., who studies nursing at Southwest Mississippi Community College, is a Democrat and voted for Biden.
“The reason I voted for Joe Biden is because I voted for human morality and not more about policies,” she said. “From a medical standpoint, as a nursing student, I feel like everyone deserves affordable healthcare, and I don’t think Donald Trump can do that. I also don’t think Donald Trump is a moral person.”
Kennedy said, 19, said this was her first election, and despite reports that younger voting blocs were energized for the election, she did not see that herself, noting that she wished more people she knew her age had voted.
“No, I don’t think a lot of young people even went out and voted because they don’t really think about how it is going to affect you in the next four years,” she said.
