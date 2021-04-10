The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality will hold a virtual public hearing on Paradise Ranch RV Resort at 6 p.m. May 4. The resort at 660 Highway 48 W., Tylertown, is seeking permission to discharge treated wastewater into a tributary to the Bogue Chitto River south of Walker’s Bridge.
The hearing will be held online due to social distancing recommendation.
“The staff of the Permit Board is soliciting all relative information pertaining to the proposed activity, including public comment, to ensure that the final staff recommendation on the draft permit complies with all State and Federal regulations,” according to MDEQ.
“Public review and comment on the draft permit and supporting documentation is an important element in the staff evaluation and resulting recommendation to the Permit Board.”
To participate in the hearing, visit www.mdeq .ms.gov/paradiseranch and register at least two hours prior to the start.
Additional instructions for registration and participation will be posted on the website.
A copy of the draft permit and related documents may be found on the MDEQ’s website at opc.deq .state.ms.us/ensearchonline/epd-permits-at-public-notice.
Additional documents, including the application, can be found on the Online Public Hearing link at https://www.mdeq.ms.gov/ensearch/public-hearings/.
People can also submit comments in writing to William Stacy at www.mdeq.ms.gov/stacy-william/ or mail to Mississippi Environmental Quality Permit Board, P.O. Box 2261, Jackson, MS 39225, or call (601) 961-5196 no later than 30 days from the April 1 notice.
Paradise owner Sean Vidrine held a public meeting last month in which he said he wants to install an upgraded sewer system to handle expansions at the campground.
Paradise plans to build an Advanced Nutrient Treatment System with an “extended aeration process” further purified by chlorine. Currently it has a leach field.
The resort has a large swimming pool, 91 campsites and nine cabins with two more on the way.
Vidrine said he will hire a certified operator to run the system, which will be tested weekly instead of quarterly as DEQ requires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.