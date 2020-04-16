Elliott O. Ashley, 50, of Birmingham, Ala., and formerly of McComb, died April 7, 2020, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, McComb. Burial will be in Algiers Cemetery.
Mr. Ashley was born July 29, 1969, in Pike County to the late Deacon Ellis Ashley Jr. and Evangelist Carolyn B. Ashley.
