Magnolia police officers are about to see their wages increase after the city board voted unanimously to bump hourly pay last week.
Starting pay for full-time officers will increase from $11 per hour to $12.
Mayor Anthony Witherspoon said the raise will benefit the police department. “I support law enforcement big-time,” he said.
Police Chief Ray Reynolds said an increased starting wage will help bring officers into the department.
In another matter, aldermen in a special meeting Monday voted to hire new city water clerk Breanna Stovall.
She will replace Ericka Brumfield, whose resignation aldermen accepted last week.
In other news, aldermen scheduled the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the long-awaited farmer’s market pavilion project and Magnolia Central Park for 11 a.m. Saturday.
The board had accepted a $165,000 bid from Scarbrough Construction of Roxie for the construction of the pavilion in June.
The pavilion, located next to the railroad tracks, will host the city’s seasonal farmer’s market.
Aldermen recently voted to slope the south side of the structure to be used as a loading bay for merchants to bring in their goods.
In other business, the board:
• Authorized members of the Mayor’s Youth Council to attend the 13th annual statewide Youth Leadership Summit at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg in February.
• Declared Feb. 14 Arbor Day.
• Declared Feb. 29 Rare Disease Day.
• Authorized the mayor to attend the African American Mayors Association Annual Conference in Atlanta in April.
• Designated the mayor, city clerk, police chief, assistant police chief, police officers, fire chief, public works director and public works employees as essential personnel to clarify the employee handbook.
• Approved a letter of notice to be sent to the owner of the property at 996 N. Cherry St., that the property is a public health hazard.
• Paid Miller & Miller Attorneys $5,760.
