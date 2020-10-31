With people voting early in record numbers, Tuesday could see the most participation in an election by voters ever, and that trend is certainly holding true in Pike County, election official said.
Circuit Clerk Roger Graves told the McComb Exchange Club Thursday that voters had cast 3,120 absentee ballots cast in Pike County as of Thursday morning, two days before Saturday’s deadline. By comparison, they cast 1,900 absentee ballots in 2016.
Today is the deadline to vote absentee in Mississippi, and circuit clerk’s offices will be open from 8 am. to 5 p.m. for people who qualify to do so.
While Mississippi doesn’t offer early voting, absentee balloting is available to people for a variety of reasons. Anyone over 65, with a disability, a member of the military, who is studying or teaching away at college, who has to work on Election Day or who will be out of the county may vote by absentee ballot.
Graves said election officials are seeing high turnout among voters 65 and older, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the highly competitive nature of the presidential race.
“We’ve done everything we can to push people to come on in if they are of age. … They’ve really taken advantage of it,” Graves said.
He said about 70 to 75% of Pike County’s 27,000 registered voters usually participate in presidential elections, and he’s predicting a record turnout for 2020.
“We’re going to vote about 16,000 to 17,000,” Graves said. “It’s because of the nature of the ballot and what’s on the ballot. This one’s a big one. That and the Senate and the propositions that we’re talking about that are on the ballot.”
Election commission Chair Trudy Berger said turnout at the polls on Tuesday will be high as well. While masks won’t be required for voters, they’ll be available. Voters will use a stylus to mark their selections on voting machines, which will be sanitized after each use.
“We have plenty of equipment to keep our poll workers safe,” she said. “We have equipment for the voters to keep voters from coming into contact with the voting equipment. There will be social distancing. There will be limits on how many people you can allow in at one time, so you might have to wait outside.
“It’s important for people to be prepared for the conditions that may be on the ground.”
