Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves fired back at Chicago’s mayor on Wednesday after she said gun traffickers from the Magnolia State are partly to blame for the Windy City’s rampaging gun violence.
“Sixty percent of the illegal guns that come into Chicago every year are from out of state, from Indiana, from Mississippi, from other states that have lax gun laws,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
Mississippi is a stop on the so-called “Iron Pipeline” gun trafficking route that stretches from the Deep South to the Northeast and Rust Belt. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel cited Mississippi and Wisconsin in a 2017 report as the origin point of nearly 10% of guns recovered in violent crimes in the city, according to the Washington Post.
Lightfoot, who is advocating for universal background checks and an assault weapons ban, said lax gun laws in states like Mississippi have led to a flood of weapons in Chicago, a city that has become synonymous with gun violence.
“Blaming Mississippians for the increasing crime in the city of Chicago, that doesn’t pass the smell test,” Reeves said.
He said cities like Chicago that have considered “defunding the police” are taking the wrong approach to crimefighting.
“In those areas where that has been the mantra of the leadership, it should not surprise to them that they have had an uptick in violence,” Reeves said. “It’s a ludicrous statement. ... That just doesn’t make any sense.”
