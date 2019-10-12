David Myers will become the new administrator of the Pike County Jail, the retiring longtime state representative confirmed Friday.
Myers said his first day on the job will be Oct. 18.
Sheriff Kenny Cotton also confirmed the hire.
Cotton said Myers was picked to succeed former jail administrator Tanya Baylor and assistant Anthony Johnson.
Myers is a former McComb selectman and served in the Mississippi House of Representatives from 1996 until this year, representing House District 98, which covers parts of Pike and Walthall counties.
Myers did not seek re-election to the House this year. Much of his current term in office was interrupted by an overseas military deployment. He said earlier this year that he would be retiring from politics and the military in order to spend more time with his family.
Daryl Porter Jr., a Summit town councilman, was elected in the August Democratic primary to succeed Myers in the House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.