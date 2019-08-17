Experts disagree over whether charred fragments found at a site in Fernwood are human remains in connection with the suspected 1995 murder of Donald Izzett Jr.
District Attorney Dee Bates said Wednesday that reports are back from two experts who examined fragments found at the scene where a witness allegedly claims Izzett’s body was burned, and both say the fragments are not bone.
“We’re back to the first stages,” Bates said.
But attorneys for Izzett’s mother said they have reports from two other experts saying the objects are burned human bone fragments.
Izzett disappeared in May 1995 at age 19, and an unidentified eyewitness has said he helped burn and bury the remains after Izzett was shot to death.
After receiving that testimony, Izzett’s mother, Debra Izzett Skelley of Maryland, filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Shane Guenther of Bremerton, Wash., accusing him of the death.
Archeologists have conducted several digs at a remote, partially wooded site in Fernwood, and this past May found what they said appeared to be bone fragments.
The D.A.’s office as well as Skelley’s attorneys, Bill Goodwin and Ronnie Whittington of McComb, sent fragments to separate experts.
“We have two experts who say it’s human bone,” Goodwin said Friday.
He said Skelley’s case does not hinge on the fragments, however, noting she had filed the lawsuit before they were unearthed.
“That does not materially alter the strength of our case, as we always knew there would not be a DNA match,” Goodwin said, citing archaeologists who said DNA cannot be recovered after objects are burned.
“Our case is based on the fundamental principle that Donald Izzett disappeared on the date in question and has not been heard of or seen since. And we have an eyewitness who says he was at that location and helped dispose of Mr. Izzett’s remains back in 1995.”
The eyewitness has not been charged with a crime despite admitting to helping dispose of Izzett’s remains, Goodwin said.
“The eyewitness has been informed by authorities that he had subjected himself to criminal liability. Notwithstanding that, he has not altered his story,” Goodwin said. “The fact that he has subjected himself to criminal liability adds credence to his story.”
The lawsuit was initially filed in Pike County Circuit Court but has since been transferred to federal court.
“Hopefully sometime in 2020 there will be a trial,” Goodwin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.