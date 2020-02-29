The McComb library — a cornerstone of the community — will celebrate its 20th anniversary Wednesday, and the Friends of the Library will be there to help.
The come-and-go event will include refreshments provided by McAlister’s Deli, Wal-Mart, McComb Market, Kroger, Broma’s Deli and the Broadway Deli and starts at 10 a.m.
There will be a presentation at noon and the event runs until 3 — even though the library usually shuts down Wednesday at 1 p.m.
“The community helps us a lot,” library director Darlene Morgan said, adding that support from the Friends of the Library enhances both programming and the daily operations of the institution.
“They’ve contributed a lot to this library since they’ve been in operation,” Morgan said. “It’s just unbelieveable.”
Located on what was once a playground and city pool on West Street and Virginia Avenue, the library was finished in March of 2000 and cost $2.5 million — about $3.8 million in today’s dollars.
The state-of-the-art structure, designed by JH&H Architects, included features meant to pay tribute to important McComb landmarks such as old houses, the downtown railroad depot, fire stations and other downtown buildings.
The facility included meeting spaces, administrative offices and an art gallery, genealogy room in addition to an area specifically designed for longtime librarian “Miss Mattie” Rials to read books to children.
The library received a warm initial reception from the community, issuing 225 new library cards in the first 10 days of operations two decades ago.
In those 10 days, then-library director Toni James said 4,375 visitors passed through the facility to check out books and videos or make use of the library’s computers.
A lot has changed since the library’s opening — now it has 22 computers available for public use, along with a host of electronic and technological advancements. Morgan said she hopes to see the facility turned into a bona fide youth and community center.
In recent years, the library has offered adult programming during the afternoons on topics such as health care.
“We’ve started some afternoon adult programs like on diabetes, things like that which are really important for our community,” Morgan said.
Library staff are working on thinning out the reference section, located toward the middle of the library. The goal is to remove two rows of shelving full of reference textbooks that are easily found on the internet — the extra books will be donated to a library in Brookhaven and the leftover space will be turned into a coffee area, complete with tile flooring and an electronics charging station.
Morgan said the library implemented a Lego club about five or six years ago and it’s popular with community children.
“They can come in and get the books and they can learn how to create,” she said. “It’s amazing.”
While there are a lot of projects Morgan hopes to begin, such as a space area for teenagers 16 and older, with glass walls so that library staff are able to see the activities taking place within but not necessarily hear teenager’s discussions. The space would potentially include electronics, a television, video games, books and more, and would allow teens to spend time in the library.
“I want to see a youth center inside the library where they have a place to congregate,” Morgan said. “Where they can come in and talk, laugh and be in a totally enclosed area where everybody can see what’s going on in there but can’t necessarily hear what’s going on in there.”
Morgan said providing a dedicated space for teens would encourage them to use library resources.
“If I can get the kids engaged in coming in here, if we actually had a place for them to sit and hang out — I think we could actually get them interested,” she said.
Morgan said the importance of a community library cannot be understated.
“The earlier you can get children interested in books and reading, that just gives them the opportunity to learn more, to understand more, to have more of an ability to go into school prepared,” she said. “The more you can get children interested in reading, the more interested they’re going to be in school.”
The library allows anybody access to a wealth of resources and information and is a great benefit to the city, Morgan said.
“This is a free place,” she said.
