Pike County sheriff’s deputies responded to a pellet gun shooting that hospitalized a man after an alleged domestic dispute involving a teenager.
Stevie Magee was allegedly shot in the back Sunday by a 16-year-old boy, whom law enforcement officials declined to identify because of his age,
The teen allegedly fired a high-power pellet gun at Magee’s home on Old Highway 24, according to Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni.
Magee was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center and was still there on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials said.
Sheriff James Brumfield said no charges had been filed as of Tuesday, but the investigation is ongoing.
In another case, narcotics agents with the sheriff’s department arrested Moyua Tobias Jr., 21, with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute enhanced with a firearm.
Tobias was found to be in possession of marijuana and a 9mm folding rifle.
McComb police also reported two burglaries on Friday night.
Detective Sgt. Delre Smith said the first burglary happened at home on the 1100 block of Herrington Street, where several personal items were taken, including bags and clothes.
The second burglary happened after that on the 700 block of Northwest Avenue, where an individual broke into a vehicle and stole money along with some jewelry.
