The former Liberty municipal judge says he was asked to step down and says it was for not bringing enough fine money in to town coffers.
Last month the Liberty town board reported the resignation of Judge Roger Arnold. No official reason was given. The board voted to hire Ben Weathers in his place.
Arnold continues to serve as Amite County Northern District justice court judge, having just been elected to another four-year term. And he continues in his role as Gloster municipal judge.
The town judge positions are hired, not elected.
“The mayor and board of aldermen asked me to resign,” Arnold said. “The mayor told me I was helping too many people, he had a budget of $60,000 for that court and I was way behind.”
Arnold said he doesn’t believe he was given due process, but doesn’t plan to appeal since he serves at the will and pleasure of the mayor and board. He said he’s been Liberty town judge for 19 years under three mayors and had no other problems.
Arnold said most people facing charges don’t show up for court.
“Everybody that comes up in the courtroom is not guilty,” he said.
In many cases, the prosecuting attorney recommends charges be dismissed, which Arnold has the right as judge to approve or deny.
“We are only humans,” he said. “Sometimes we forget such things as getting a tag renewed or getting a license renewed. Sometimes we don’t know we have a tail light out.”
In such cases he has no problem dismissing charges as long as it’s legal, he said.
“God our Creator is the only one who never forgets, and I have never and will never find anyone guilty just to generate funds to any court,” Arnold said. “We are to serve and help anyone we can, and sometimes we need for us to use our God-given common sense.”
Contacted by the Enterprise-Journal, Mayor Pat Talbert said, “It was a decision of the board. I don’t have any more public response.”
The town board also accepted the resignation of prosecutor Reggie Jones last month. Officials said he resigned from that position to cut back on his duties, and they hired his daughter, Sara Hemphill, in his place. Jones continues to serve as board attorney.
