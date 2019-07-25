North Pike’s school board cut the ribbon on the district’s new upper elementary school building in an open house showing off the gleaming new facility Tuesday.
Cheerleaders pepped up the crowd and the band played the school’s fight song after trustees Scott Campbell and Kevin Matthew snipped the ribbon made of school colors.
The roughly $7.5 million building comes as the result of an $11 million bond issue proposed in 2016 and approved in a referendum in March 2017.
In addition to the new upper elementary school building, the financing is also paying for a new classroom wing, expanded band hall and other upgrades still being completed at the high school.
Superintendent Dennis Penton welcomed the crowd at the open house and thanked those who voted for the project.
“I learned at an early age that nothing worth having comes cheap or easy. This project certainly has not been cheap or easy,” Penton said. “We are very proud of what the team effort has produced for the school district. I couldn’t be any prouder of our students and our staff, the many of you who voted to make this happen. We couldn’t have done it without that first, so I appreciate that.”
School board trustee Freddie Deer said the building emphasizes a theme of unity and cooperation among the school board, staff and residents, who all want to see the best for North Pike’s students.
“We are united here at North Pike, trying our very best, trying to ensure no child is left behind, making sure all of our children get a good education,” he said. “On behalf of the North Pike school board, we thank you, thank you, thank you.”
The building features an art room, music room, cafeteria, PE gym, computer lab and two teacher work rooms in addition to 20 classrooms and eight bathrooms.
“Welcome to our extended home and to your extended home,” trustee Etta Taplin told those gathered at the ribbon-cutting. “We hope that you will find this place as pleasing as we have. It has been a hard fight to get this building here and it’s only because of the dedication and the love for our children and the love that you have for the children who attend this district.
“When you walk into this building it’s not just a school, it’s home for our fourth- and fifth-graders and we hope that they will love it and take care of it and nurture it as each of us will and each of you will. So welcome to your extended home.”
In a rapidly growing school district where many buildings are less than 20 years old, the new upper elementary campus is the crown jewel of the district’s collection of real property.
“We kind of think it’s the best looking building in the southwest part of the state,” Penton said.
However, unless anyone’s dropping off or picking up students, they’re unlikely to see it since it’s tucked away in the southeasternmost corner of school property, past a sewage lagoon and down a newly constructed tree-lined road, North Pike Circle.
Penton has unsuccessfully lobbied county supervisors for help paving the road, which is partially paved but mostly gravel.
He said the school’s location adds to the extensive safety features built into it.
“One of the neatest things about the building is you never have to leave,” Penton said. “It’s the only self-contained school that we have. As far as safety goes, tornado drills, lockdown drills — a lot of safety features (are) built into it.”
Penton also noted that the building has been “stubbed out” on the ends of classroom wings, making future expansion more feasible.
“It was a fairly economical building for what we got,” he said, adding that the school has just one more hurdle to face before the first classes begin on Aug. 5.
“Now we’re just trying to get all of our furniture in when school starts.”
