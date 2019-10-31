A partnership between Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center and the University of Mississippi Medical Center will help expand the availability of local clinical services, officials from both hospitals announced.
Southwest CEO Norman Price said earlier this month, when the agreement with UMMC was still pending, that the deal would help fill the void of bringing specialists to McComb, which can be difficult to do.
“It is extremely hard to find these sub-specialities in an area like ours,” he said.
Price said that’s because doctors in smaller areas tend to have a bigger workload and more on-call hours.
UMMC is the state’s largest hospital and employer, and it is Mississippi’s only academic medical center. The agreement is expected to allow both hospitals to participate in further medical research and education while providing access to specialists.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center is a 165-bed hospital with 1,200 employees and a medical staff of nearly 100 physicians representing 12 medical specialties.
“As health care resources continue to shrink, collaboration among providers is essential,” said Kevin Cook, chief executive officer of the UMMC Health System. “We are excited about our affiliation with Southwest and look forward to working with the hospital and community to ensure that region’s health needs are addressed for many years to come.”
Cook said the partnership will allow local patients to receive state-of-the-art care without having to travel to get it.
Southwest recently ended a partnership with Ochsner Medical Center to provide similar services, and Price said the affiliation with UMMC will better suit the needs of the hospital system.
“For several months, our board, medical staff and administrative team have worked together on this affiliation process,” he said. “Our goal was to find the best fit for not only our hospital and employees, but also for our patients and our community.
“We feel this affiliation with UMMC meets our present as well as our future expectations.”
The partnership will bring new physicians and residents to Southwest Health System’s 12 specialty clinics, which include the Cardiovascular Institute of Mississippi, Mississippi Cancer Institute, Norman M. Price Ambulatory Surgery Center, St. Luke Home Health & Hospice, Digestive Diseases Center, Southwest Center for Rehabilitation and Southwest Regional Women’s Center Maternity Suites.
Southwest also operates three family practice clinics, with two in McComb and one in Lawrence County, as well as Lawrence County Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Monticello.
“This partnership will enable us to provide exceptional care to the patients and families that we serve throughout our community,” said Dr. Kevin Richardson, Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center chief medical officer.
UMMC officials said the partnership with Southwest is a reflection of its relationships it has with other hospitals and other health care providers.
“This affiliation with Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center allows UMMC to broaden and strengthen our continued efforts to collaborate with health systems across the state and the region, for the ultimate benefit of the patients we all serve,” said Dr. Charles O’Mara, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs.
