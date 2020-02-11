A McComb man was in a hospital intensive care unit Monday morning after suffering two gunshot wounds Saturday, according to police.
Duwan Keith Gatlin, 41, was shot twice, once in the abdomen and once in his left arm at about 9 p.m. Saturday night at 310 Edgar St., Detective Victoria Carter said.
Gatlin told investigators he was near the intersection of Edgar Street and Fifth Avenue on Saturday night when he was shot twice by a black male accompanied by a white female, Carter said.
The victim was transported to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where he remained in the ICU Monday.
Police did not recover the weapon used in the shooting and are unsure of its caliber.
Carter said she could not confirm if Gatlin personally knows the shooter, who remained unidentified on Monday.
The year has seen a bloody introduction to the city.
The Saturday night shooting is the third in McComb since January.
McComb resident Justin Burton, 24, was found shot dead in a chair underneath the downtown railroad bridge in January and Freddie “Toot” Cotton, 53, was airlifted to the ICU at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after he was shot twice outside his home on Martin Luther King Drive last week.
Investigators have not made any arrests in those cases.
In other new, city police arrested a man for the attempted burglary of an McComb automotive store early Sunday morning.
Carter said police arrested Clarence Collins, 18, of 1125 Fred Dillon Road, Magnolia, for attempting to gain entry to Xtreme Automotive at 701 W. Presley Blvd.
Carter said Collins failed to gain entry to the business and nothing was stolen in the attempted break-in.
Collins allegedly cut the security gate located outside of the business and damaged the doors at the building’s entrance in an attempt to burglarize the business, Carter said.
He is charged with one count burglary of a business and is being held at the Pike County Jail.
In another case, a McComb man was arrested after a car chase that wound its way through the Southwest Mississippi Community College campus during a basketball game on Thursday night.
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested Deterrius D. O’Neal, 24, of 1050 Summer Lane, McComb.
He is charged with one count aggravated trafficking in a control substance, one county possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, one count fleeing or eluding police in a motor vehicle, one count felony possession of a controlled substance, one count misdemeanor possession of marijuana and one count failure to use a turn signal.
O’Neal is being held at the Pike County Jail.
The MBN did not return requests for comment on the incident Monday morning.
Campus Police Chief David Adams said the chase entered the Summit campus, but his department was not involved in the arrest.
