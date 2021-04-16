Pike County supervisors have designated its annual spring clean campaign for May 3-7. County workers will pick up rubbish left by the road in District 1 on Monday, May 3; District 2 on Tuesday, District 3 Wednesday, District 4 Thursday and District 5 Friday.
Residents may call the central repair barn at 601-783-6135 to arrange pickup.
Not allowed are refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, paint cans, chemical containers, tires, electronics or household garbage. The county maintains a site at the central repair barn for white goods and tires.
Also, Keep Pike County Beautiful has designated May 1 as a countywide cleanup day, inviting church and youth groups, clubs and civic organizations to participate. Call or text 601-249-4694 for registration and supplies.
